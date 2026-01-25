Jets Likely To Demote OC Tanner Engstrand, Could Hire Frank Reich To Call Plays?

Jets OC Tanner Engstrand remains a part of the coaching staff after HC Aaron Glenn‘s purge last week. However, his role is expected to change in 2026, according to Aaron Wilson.

Connor Hughes elaborates that, while nothing is finalized, Engstrand has expressed to people that he doesn’t expect to be calling the plays in 2026.

Hughes says the Jets would have to go through a whole search, including satisfying the Rooney Rule, to hire a new offensive coordinator. They could hire a senior consultant and give him play-calling duties, however.

Former Panthers and Colts HC Frank Reich is a candidate who has been linked to that role, per Hughes. He also reiterates Engstrand is not expected to call plays next season.

Engstrand, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of San Diego in 2005-2006 and earned several promotions to running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and eventually assistant head coach from 2013-2017.

He was hired as Michigan’s offensive analyst in 2018 before becoming the DC Defenders’ offensive coordinator in 2020 in the UFL. He made his NFL coaching debut as the Lions’ offensive assistant in 2021 and was promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

Detroit promoted him to passing game coordinator before the 2023 season. He then left for the offensive coordinator job with the Jets in 2025.

In 2025, the Jets offense ranked No. 29 in both scoring and yards, including No. 10 in rushing and No. 32 in passing.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ coaching staff as the news is available.