Jets Leaning Toward Franchise Instead Of Transition Tag For RB Breece Hall?

Per Connor Hughes, there isn’t a ton of optimism that the Jets and RB Breece Hall will figure out a long-term deal right now, and the likely outcome is the franchise tag if they cannot reach an agreement.

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the plan at the combine was to use the transition tag on Hall, but now “it sounds like” they’re leaning towards the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Rosenblatt believes this is an indication a new deal isn’t close, as other teams would have to give up draft compensation on top of an offer sheet to pry Hall away on the franchise tag.

The franchise tag for RBs is projected to cost $14.3 million, while the transition tag is projected to cost $11.3 million.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall just finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards receiving and another touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

