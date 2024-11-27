Jets LT Tyron Smith Candidate For Injured Reserve

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said LT Tyron Smith is a candidate for injured reserve and will miss this week with a neck injury, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Smith has already been sidelined but the injury has not responded the way the team has hoped.

Smith, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith was set to make a base salary of $13.6 million in the final year of his deal when he agreed to a reworked contract. He played out the deal and signed a one-year deal with the Jets in free agency.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and made 10 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 24 tackle out of 75 qualifying players.