Jets Make Five Moves Including Placing OL Alijah Vera-Tucker On IR

The New York Jets announced they have placed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve.

He’ll miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles suffered in Week 5.

New York also promoted WR Irvin Charles to the active roster, cut DL Jalyn Holmes from the practice squad and signed OT Dennis Kelly and DE Elerson Smith to the practice squad.

Vera-Tucker, 24, was a two-year starter at USC, an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets, including a $8,912,748 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Vera-Tucker appeared in and started five games for the Jets.