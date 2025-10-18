Jets Make Five Roster Moves

Per Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets made five roster moves ahead of Week 7, including signing WR Isaiah Williams to the active roster.

New York is also elevating CB Korie Black, and LB Jackson Sirmon are being elevated from the practice squad.

In other moves, LB Ja’Markis Weston is being activated off injured reserve, and LB Mark Robinson is being waived.

Williams, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois following the 2024 draft.

He was in the first year of a three-year, $2.845 million contract with a base salary of $795k for 2024 when Detroit cut him loose.

He was claimed by the Bengals. Cincinnati waived him coming out of the preseason in 2025 and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Jets then signed him to their active roster from the Bengals’ practice squad before waiving him earlier this month.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in four games for the Jets and returned six punts for 61 yards. He’s also returned five kicks for 129 yards.