Jets Make Four Roster Moves, Activate DE Haason Reddick

The New York Jets announced they have activated DE Haason Reddick from the reserve/did not report list for Week 8.

In correspondence, the Jets have released DL Takkarist McKinley. Additionally, New York has elevated OL Alec Lindstrom and S Jarius Monroe to the active roster from the practice squad.

Reddick, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.