Jets Naming DC Jeff Ulbrich Interim Head Coach

According to Peter Schrager, the Jets are naming DC Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach after firing Robert Saleh.

Ulbrich will get his chance to run the show after several people in the building have highlighted him as a future head coach in waiting in recent years.

The defense has continued to be a bright spot for the Jets despite the 2-3 start to the season.

Ulbrich, 47, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2024, the Jets rank No. 3 in the NFL in total defense and No. 8 in scoring. They are also No. 2 in passing yards allowed and No. 16 in rushing yards allowed.

