Jets Officially Releasing WR Davante Adams

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets are officially releasing WR Davante Adams.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap adds the Jets will save $29.9 million in cap space and take on a $8.36 million dead cap hit for the release.

New York was looking to find a trade partner but ended up letting the veteran wideout go. He was set to carry a cap number of $38.2 million next year which would have been difficult for a new team to manage compared to getting him in free agency.

Adams has shown interest in joining a California-based franchise if he is released, with the Chargers and Rams as two possible destinations. The 49ers could be in play as well, given that Adams grew up in Northern California.

It was previously reported that Adams wants to play with Rodgers in 2025, but the veteran signal caller’s future is in doubt as he would be entering his age 42 season.

Adams, 32, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams was due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams appeared in three games for the Raiders and 11 games for the Jets, recording 85 receptions on 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.