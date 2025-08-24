Jets OT Carter Warren Potential Trade Candidate

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jets could continue to make more moves as Tuesday’s deadline approaches, as they have been active in the trade market lately.

Fowler mentions that 2023 fourth-round OT Carter Warren is a player who could generate interest from other teams, and New York may be willing to move him given their depth at the position.

Warren, 26, was a four-year starter at Pittsburgh and had 40 appearances in college, which included 39 starts.

The Jets used the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round on him back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He wound up starting five of the eight games he appeared in during his rookie season in New York.

In 2024, Warren appeared in six games for the Jets at tackle and started in only one of those appearances.