Jets Part Ways With Co-Director Of Player Personnel Greg Nejmeh

According to Jonathan Jones, the Jets and co-director of player personnel Greg Nejmeh have mutually decided to part ways.

He has been a member of New York’s front office for the last 16 years but has now decided to go in a new direction with the team’s regime change underway.

Nejmeh joined the Jets in 2009 as a scouting intern and worked his way up the organization. He was promoted to pro personnel assistant in 2011 and became their pro scout in 2014.

New York promoted him to pro scouting coordinator in 2018 and named him pro personnel director in 2019. The Jets named him co-director of player personnel in 2024.