Jets Place RB Zach Evans On Reserve/Retired List

The New York Jets announced they have placed RB Zach Evans on the reserve/retired list.
Once upon a time, Evans was seen as a rising star in college at Ole Miss and a potential top running back prospect. He was a sixth-round pick of the Rams and never seemed to find his footing in the NFL.
Evans, 24, is a former sixth-round round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He wound up cracking Los Angeles’ active roster as a rookie.
He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract when Los Angeles cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Jets and signed a futures deal for the 2025 season.
In 2023, Evans appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded nine rushing attempts for 19 yards (2.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.
