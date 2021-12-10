Jets Place WR Jeff Smith On COVID-19 List

The New York Jets officially placed WR Jeff Smith on the COVID-19 list on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Smith, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad before landing a one-year contract as a restricted free agent last offseason.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in nine games and recorded six receptions for 98 yards (16.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.