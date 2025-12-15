Jets Placing S Isaiah Oliver On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are placing S Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve.

Oliver hurt his knee on Sunday and this will knock him out for the rest of the season.

To take his place on the roster, the team announced they signed DB Keidron Smith.

Oliver, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his four-year, $4,636,643 rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022.

He caught on with the 49ers before being released in 2023. He later signed a one-year contract with the Jets for the 2024 season and returned on another one-year deal the following season.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 55 total tackles and three pass deflections.