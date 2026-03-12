Jets Re-Sign OL Xavier Newman

The New York Jets announced they have re-signed OL Xavier Newman-Johnson.

Newman-Johnson, 26, went undrafted out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Titans.

After making the team’s final roster along with his NFL debut, Newman-Johnson was waived by the Titans and caught on with the Jets soon after.

He bounced on and off the practice squad for the past few seasons and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Newman appeared in five games for the Jets with no starts.