Jets Re-Sign WR Braxton Berrios To Two-Year, $12M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have re-signed WR Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal.

Schefter adds the deal includes $7 million in guarantees for Berrios.

New York clearly prioritized keeping Berrios, who was an excellent returner and depth receiver for them in 2021.

Berrios, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Berrios appeared in 16 games and recorded 46 receptions for 431 yards (9.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with seven run attempts for 40 yards (5.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 852 yards as a kickoff return specialist and scored one touchdown, while recording 201 yards on punt returns.