Jets Releasing CB Bless Austin

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jets are releasing CB Bless Austin on Wednesday.
Garafolo mentions that New York talked with teams about potentially trading Austin, but clearly a deal never came together.
Austin, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract.
In 2020, Austin appeared in 11 games and recorded 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four pass defenses, and no interceptions.
