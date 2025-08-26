Jets Releasing OT Carter Warren

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are releasing OT Carter Warren, as they were unable to find a trade partner for the former fourth-round pick.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentioned Warren as a player who could generate interest from other teams, given the Jets’ depth at tackle.

Warren, 26, was a four-year starter at Pittsburgh and had 40 appearances in college, which included 39 starts.

The Jets used the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round on him back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He wound up starting five of the eight games he appeared in during his rookie season in New York.

In 2024, Warren appeared in six games for the Jets at tackle and started in only one of those appearances.