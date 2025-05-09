Jets Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 15 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend. 

Jets helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Missouri QB Brady Cook

  2. Kansas WR Quentin Skinner

  3. South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett

  4. Rutgers WR DyMere Miller

  5. Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

  6. Germany G Leander Wiegand

  7. Purdue C Gus Hartwig

  8. Clemson DT Payton Page

  9. West Virginia DT Fatorma Mulbah

  10. Florida LB Ja’Markis Weston

  11. South Carolina State LB Aaron Smith

  12. Cincinnati LB Jared Bartlett

  13. Fresno State DB Dean Clark

  14. Notre Dame DB Jordan Clark

  15. Mississippi K Caden Davis

Cook, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in 2020. He took over as the full-time starter two seasons later and started three seasons for the Tigers. 

During his five-year college career, Cook completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 9,008 yards, 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, adding 1,209 yards rushing and another 20 touchdowns on the ground. He appeared in 46 games with 39 starts. 

