Jets Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 15 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend.
The full list includes:
-
Missouri QB Brady Cook
-
Kansas WR Quentin Skinner
-
South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett
-
Rutgers WR DyMere Miller
-
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards
-
Germany G Leander Wiegand
-
Purdue C Gus Hartwig
-
Clemson DT Payton Page
-
West Virginia DT Fatorma Mulbah
-
Florida LB Ja’Markis Weston
-
South Carolina State LB Aaron Smith
-
Cincinnati LB Jared Bartlett
-
Fresno State DB Dean Clark
-
Notre Dame DB Jordan Clark
-
Mississippi K Caden Davis
Cook, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in 2020. He took over as the full-time starter two seasons later and started three seasons for the Tigers.
During his five-year college career, Cook completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 9,008 yards, 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, adding 1,209 yards rushing and another 20 touchdowns on the ground. He appeared in 46 games with 39 starts.
