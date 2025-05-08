Jets Sign First-Round OT Armand Membou

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve signed first-round OT Armand Membou to a rookie contract.

This is the first of the Jets’ draft picks to sign their rookie deals:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 7 Armand Membou OT Signed
2 42 Mason Taylor TE  
3 73 Azareye’h Thomas CB  
4 110 Arian Smith WR  
4 130 Malachi Moore S  
5 162 Francisco Mauigoa LB  
5 176 Tyler Baron EDGE  

 

Membou, 21, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2024. He was a three-star recruit and the 21st-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. 

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Packers OT Zach Tom.

The Jets used the No. 7 overall pick in round one on Membou. He’s projected to sign Membou to a four-year, $31,862,416 contract that includes a $19,812,665 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028. 

During his three-year college career, Membou appeared in 35 games and started 29 times at right tackle. 

