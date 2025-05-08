Jets Sign First-Round OT Armand Membou

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve signed first-round OT Armand Membou to a rookie contract.
This is the first of the Jets’ draft picks to sign their rookie deals:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|7
|Armand Membou
|OT
|Signed
|2
|42
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|3
|73
|Azareye’h Thomas
|CB
|4
|110
|Arian Smith
|WR
|4
|130
|Malachi Moore
|S
|5
|162
|Francisco Mauigoa
|LB
|5
|176
|Tyler Baron
|EDGE
Membou, 21, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2024. He was a three-star recruit and the 21st-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Packers OT Zach Tom.
The Jets used the No. 7 overall pick in round one on Membou. He’s projected to sign Membou to a four-year, $31,862,416 contract that includes a $19,812,665 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
During his three-year college career, Membou appeared in 35 games and started 29 times at right tackle.
