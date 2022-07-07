Jets Sign Fourth-Round OT Max Mitchell

The New York Jets announced that they’ve signed fourth-round T Max Mitchell to a rookie deal.
This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the Jets’ 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Signed
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|1
|Jermaine Johnson II
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Micheal Clemons
|DE
|Signed
Mitchell, 22, was named First Team All-Sun Belt and Third Team All-American in 2021. He was selected with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round by the Jets this past April.
Mitchell is projected to sign a four-year, $4,456,024 contract that includes a $796,024 signing bonus.
During his college career at Louisiana, Mitchell started at both left and right tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
