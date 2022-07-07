Jets Sign Fourth-Round OT Max Mitchell

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The New York Jets announced that they’ve signed fourth-round T Max Mitchell to a rookie deal.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the Jets’ 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Sauce Gardner CB Signed
1 Garrett Wilson WR Signed
1 Jermaine Johnson II DE Signed
2 Breece Hall RB  
3 Jeremy Ruckert TE Signed
4 Max Mitchell OT Signed
4 Micheal Clemons DE Signed

 

Mitchell, 22, was named First Team All-Sun Belt and Third Team All-American in 2021. He was selected with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round by the Jets this past April. 

Mitchell is projected to sign a four-year, $4,456,024 contract that includes a $796,024 signing bonus. 

During his college career at Louisiana, Mitchell started at both left and right tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

