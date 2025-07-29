Jets Signing K Nick Folk

Zack Rosenblatt reports the Jets are signing K Nick Folk to a contract.

Folk had a work out with the Jets earlier this week.

Folk, 40, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2007. He spent over two years in Dallas before he signed on with the Jets in 2010 as a free agent.

Folk was entering the final year of his four-year, $12 million contract that included $2.1 million guaranteed when the Jets released him in 2017. After a short stint with the Buccaneers, Folk joined the Patriots and was on and off their roster.

The Patriots re-signed Folk but released him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad. New England promoted him back in prior to Week 1 and he was named their starter.

New England then re-signed him to a one-year, $1.625 million deal that included a $125,000 signing bonus in 2022. He signed on with the Titans the following season and again in 2024.

In 2024, Folk appeared in 14 games for the Titans and made 21 of 22 field goal tries to go along with all 25 extra point attempts.