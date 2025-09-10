Jets Signing WR Isaiah Williams Off Bengals PS

Jets HC Aaron Glenn revealed on Wednesday the team is signing WR Isaiah Williams to a contract off the Bengals practice squad, per Zack Rosenblatt.

He’ll take the roster spot of WR Xavier Gipson, who was released after his fumble in Week 1.

Williams, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois following the 2024 draft. He was in the first year of a three-year, $2.845 million contract with a base salary of $795k for 2024 when Detroit cut him loose.

He was claimed by the Bengals. Cincinnati waived him coming out of the preseason in 2025 and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Williams appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two receptions on three targets for six yards. He appeared in six games for the Bengals and returned 11 punts for 93 yards and four kickoffs for 133 yards.