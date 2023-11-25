Jets Sticking With Tim Boyle As Starting QB

Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters on Saturday that they will be sticking with Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback in Week 13, despite the team’s offensive struggle on Friday.

Saleh mentioned that there were things Boyle could have done better but there were also some things out of his control that he had to battle through.

The Jets could turn to Trevor Siemian at some point, should the offense continue to disappoint.

Boyle, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Boyle was signed away by the Bears late in the season to their active roster. He signed with the Jets back in April.

In 2023, Boyle has appeared in two games and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.