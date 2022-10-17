Jets To Make CB Bryce Hall Available Prior To Trade Deadline

Matt Lombardo reports that the Jets plan to make CB Bryce Hall available for trade ahead of the deadline, as his playing time has been cut down by first-round CB Ahmad Gardner and CB D.J. Reed.
Hall, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus.
In 2022, Hall has appeared in one game for the Jets and recorded no stats.
We will have more news on Hall as it becomes available.
