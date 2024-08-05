Jets Tried Out Five RBs

The New York Jets hosted five running backs for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

RB Ke’Shawn Vaugh RB Hassan Hall RB Eno Benjamin RB Deon Jackson RB Anthony McFarland

Vaughn, 26, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him. He signed on with the Patriots soon after on a futures deal but was released shortly after the draft.

In 2023, Vaughn appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 42 yards on 24 carries to go along with two receptions for two yards.