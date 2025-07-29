Jets Tried Out Three RBs Including Tyrion Davis-Price

The New York Jets officially brought in free agent running backs for tryouts on Tuesday including RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Aaron Shampklin, and RB Lawrance Toafili.

Of this group, the Jets signed Toafili to a contract.

Davis-Price, 24, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Davis-Price to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May. Tennessee signed him to a two-year deal earlier this offseason before releasing him last week.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.