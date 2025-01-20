Jets Will Interview Lance Newmark For Second Time On Tuesday

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets will interview Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark for a second time on Tuesday for their GM vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates currently being considered by New York for the job:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson ( Interviewed )

( ) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg ( Interviewed )

( ) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Interviewed)

Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Interviewed)

Newmark got his start in the NFL as a staff assistant with the Chargers before joining the Lions’ front office in 1998. He spent 26 years in Detroit and worked his way up to senior director of player personnel.

Washington hired Newmark away as an assistant GM in 2024.

We will have more on Newmark and the Jets as it becomes available.