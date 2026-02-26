Jets Willing To Move Other Players Not Drafted By Current Regime, Excluding RB Breece Hall

After the Jets broke the ice on the first trade of the 2026 NFL offseason by sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Titans, SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that the word at the NFL Combine was that the team might not be done.

Hughes expanded on that thought, saying he’s heard the Jets are open to trading anyone who wasn’t drafted by the current regime of HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

The exception to that, according to Hughes, is RB Breece Hall. The Jets have indicated they hope to sign Hall to a long-term deal, but if that doesn’t come together by next Tuesday, they will franchise Hall to keep him in the fold and buy more time to negotiate.

Hughes didn’t mention WR Garrett Wilson but it’s more likely that was an oversight, as the Jets have spoken glowingly about their plans for Wilson in the offense and they have a thin depth chart at receiver.

Some more likely trade candidates who fit Hughes’ description might include LB Jamien Sherwood, DE Will McDonald IV, RB Braelon Allen or OL Joe Tippmann.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall just finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards receiving and another touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available.