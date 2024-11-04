Jets Worked Out Eight Players

The New York Jets hosted eight players for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

LB Charlie Thomas OL Chris Reed OL Cole Spencer DL Leonard Payne LB Kalen Deloach OL Matthew Cindric (Signed to practice squad) DL Curtis Brooks OL Zack Bailey

Reed, 32, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2015. He spent his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and was on and off their roster the next two years.

Reed managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018, but Jacksonville declined to tender him a restricted offer in 2019. The Dolphins later signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract before waiving him in December. Reed was claimed by the Panthers and had his option picked up for 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts last year before signing on with the Vikings to a two-year deal.

After finishing his contract in Minnesota, he signed on with the Texans to a one-year deal in July but was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Reed appeared in two games for the Vikings.