Jets & Giants Worked Out OT La’el Collins

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets worked out veteran free agent OT La’el Collins on Tuesday. Tom Pelissero reports that Collins is headed to work out for the Giants after his workout with the Jets.

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.