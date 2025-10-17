Jets Worked Out Three Defensive Linemen

The New York Jets tried out three defensive linemen on Friday, including Keith Cooper, Fabien Lovett, and Omari Thomas.

Cooper, 22, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in May. He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with their practice squad.

During his college career at Tulane and Houston, Cooper appeared in 51 games and recorded 119 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, eight pas defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.