Jets Working To Finalize Deal To Hire Aaron Glenn As HC

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets will be hiring Lions DC Aaron Glenn as their next head coach “barring anything unexpected.”

Rosenblatt reports the organization is working through some final things and their staff has been operating as if it will get done.

Connor Hughes, citing sources, also reports New York has begun informing head coach and general manager candidates that they are going in “another direction.”

Hughes’ sources indicate the Jets will be hiring Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark as their new general manager.

This comes after both candidates visited New York for their second interviews on Tuesday.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.

Newmark got his start in the NFL as a staff assistant with the Chargers before joining the Lions’ front office in 1998. He spent 26 years in Detroit and worked his way up to senior director of player personnel.

Washington hired Newmark away as an assistant GM in 2024.

We will have more on Glenn, Newmark and the Jets as it becomes available.