Jets Working To Sign WR Allen Lazard

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are actively working to sign WR Allen Lazard, despite another team being involved at this point.

Schefter adds that New York is trying to reunite Lazard with OC Nathaniel Hackett.

The free agent receiver class is very limited, which means Lazard is in line position to be one of the best available options this offseason.

Lazard, 27, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent last year.

Lazard is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

In 2022, Lazard appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 60 passes for 788 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.