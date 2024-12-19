Jets WR Garrett Wilson Says “I Don’t Know” When Asked If He Wants To Sign Long-Term

Jets WR Garrett Wilson was asked today if he wants to sign a long-term deal with the team this offseason when he’s eligible.

“I don’t know,” Wilson said via Connor Hughes.

He added he just tries to “be where (his) feet (are)” and while he loves the team, he “can’t be worried about all that” with the season still going on.

Wilson has been a star almost from Day 1 with the Jets, but the past three years have been marred by a lot of struggles, both from New York’s quarterbacks getting him the ball and with persistent losing.

The former first-rounder has not been able to hide his frustration, and there was a report earlier this season that team officials have long feared Wilson will seek a trade instead of signing a new deal with the team.

Beyond that, the receiver market has exploded in recent years and there have been some contentious negotiations.

If the Jets were ever willing to move on from Wilson, there would almost certainly be significant interest, just like there was at the trade deadline this year.

Wilson, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson has appeared in 14 games for the Jets and caught 83 passes on 134 targets for 933 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Wilson as the news is available.