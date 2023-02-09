Jets WR Garrett Wilson Wins 2022 Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Jets WR Garrett Wilson was named the Associated Press 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Wilson, 22, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games and caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards receiving and four touchdowns for the Jets.