Jevon Holland Would Like To Be Back With Dolphins, But ‘Open To Being Somewhere Else’

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and with the Dolphins in a tough salary cap situation, it’s possible he could get more attractive offers from other teams.

Holland was asked if he wants to return to the Dolphins and said: “I do.”

Although, Holland recently explained on the “Breakin’ House Rules” podcast he’s open to all options this offseason.

“I’m also open to the possibility of being somewhere else. I wouldn’t hate the idea of coming back. I wouldn’t hate the idea of leaving,” Holland said, via the Palm Beach Post.

Barry Jackson previously reported that Holland’s agent has had conversations with Miami’s front office about a possible extension.

Miami is currently set to be over the cap by $11,909,730, per OverTheCap so there’s a lot of work to be done between now and the start of free agency.

Holland, 24, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Holland has appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, four pass defenses and one forced fumble.