John Morton Returning To Broncos As Pass Game Coordinator

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are hiring John Morton as their pass game coordinator.

It’s the role he had with Denver for two years before leaving for the Lions’ offensive coordinator job last year.

Morton, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders back in 1993. He has worked for a number of teams, including the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers, and 49ers, before the Saints hired him as their WRs coach in 2015. After two years in New Orleans, Morton agreed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Jets elected to fire Morton after one season, and he later joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant. He had one year with the Lions before joining the Broncos as their passing game coordinator in 2022.

The Lions later hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. However, he was relieved of play-calling duties midseason and let go after the year.