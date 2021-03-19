Keanu Neal Deciding Between Cowboys & Jets

Josina Anderson reports that free agent S Keanu Neal is currently deciding between signing with the Cowboys or the Jets.

Last we heard regarding Neal, Anderson mentioned that Neal had drawn “preliminary interest” from the Cowboys, Jets, Lions, Vikings, Colts and Panthers.

Neal, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season and is now an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Neal appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 100 tackles, one sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.