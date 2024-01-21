Kliff Kingsbury, Luke Getsy & Shane Waldron Names To Watch For Raiders’ OC Job

Albert Breer of SI.com has heard three names connected to the Raiders’ offensive coordinator vacancy including former Seahawks OC Shane Waldron, former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury and former Bears OC Luke Getsy.

Antonio Pierce officially secured the full-time job for the Raiders last week and he’s now working to build out his staff.

Kingsbury has interest from the Bears for their vacancy so a return to the NFL could be in the cards for him this offseason. Chicago has also expressed interest in Waldron along with the Saints.

Kingsbury, 44, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the QB coach.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

Getsy, 39, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Bears offense ranked No. 18 in scoring, No. 20 in yards, No. 27 in passing and No. 2 in rushing.

Waldron, 44, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

From there, the Seahawks hired Waldron as their offensive coordinator back in 2021.

In 2023, the Seahawks offense ranked No. 21 in total yards, No. 17 in points scored, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 14 in passing yards.