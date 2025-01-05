Latest NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin, Antonio Pierce, Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Patriots, Raiders, Steelers

Jets
- SI.com’s Connor Orr says while Lions DC Aaron Glenn could be considered an early early favorite for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy, he wouldn’t discount Texans OC Bobby Slowik given owner Woody Johnson‘s veneration of the Shanahan coaching tree.
- Orr notes New York’s interviews of former HC Rex Ryan and former Commanders HC Ron Rivera could be a sign the Jets are interested in hiring one of them as an experienced defensive coordinator for a coach with an offensive background.
- Candidates Orr highlights who could be a fit in that scenario include Slowik, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Bills OC Joe Brady and Buccaneers OC Liam Coen.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports former Titans HC Mike Vrabel has emerged as one of, if not the top candidates, for the Jets. Rapoport adds Vrabel should have his choice of several jobs this cycle.
- Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sounded like someone who was preparing to play his final game, per Rapoport. He adds people close to Rodgers are preparing for that possibility as well.
Patriots
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes that while outside observers believe Patriots owner Robert Kraft will stay the course with HC Jerod Mayo after a disappointing first season, the coaching staff has frayed nerves about what could happen once the season is over.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on SportsCenter today he was leaning toward “out” for Mayo.
Raiders
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says outside observers think it’s only a matter of time before the Raiders move on from HC Antonio Pierce. However, the vibe from inside the building is that the coaching staff has more time with understanding from ownership that the quarterback situation in 2024 was limiting to say the least.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer notes people close to Raiders minority owner Tom Brady don’t believe he’s ready to take an in-the-building role and his current broadcasting work would limit how involved he could be in a coaching search. But his opinion is valued by owner Mark Davis.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo adds that the coaching staff is feeling optimistic coming off two straight wins, as is Davis.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Pierce and Davis have been having regular conversations about the season. He says Pierce feels confident but it remains to be seen how it shakes out. Schefter is 50-50 on whether Pierce is back.
Steelers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he’s doubtful the Steelers would consider trading HC Mike Tomlin but he thinks it’s quite possible there will be teams that call and ask, just to make sure.
