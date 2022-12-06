Latest On Cowboys’ Pursuit Of Odell Beckham Jr.

In one of his regular radio appearances, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged there are some questions about how healthy free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off of his February torn ACL.

Jones was asked if he’d be confident in signing Beckham without seeing him work out, which he’s apparently not doing on his tour of official visits with teams.

“Well, I’m not confident at all,” he said on 105.3 The Fan via Todd Archer. “That’s the issue. We all realize that issue of health .. We’ve got a good bead on that.”

Per Ralph Vacchiano, Jones added for the deal to make sense for the Cowboys, Beckham has to contribute this season.

“If this thing works out, it will improve this team now. It will improve it this year. … It has to improve us now. You know, that’s a pretty tall order.”

Asked if Beckham thinks he’ll be ready to play this season, Jones deferred comment.

“I would say, I’m going to kind of keep that one at bay. … I would say that’s a point of the discussion,” he said.

Beckham is wrapping up his visit on Tuesday that started on Monday. Jones said he wouldn’t call a deal “close” right now and there’s no timeline.

“By no means are we at a position to say, ‘close,’ or where we are,” Jones said via Archer. “We’re just discussing the many options that are there.”

Dallas was Beckham’s final stop on a visit list that included the Bills and Giants as well. He’s looking for a multi-year deal at a decent value, so it remains to be seen if there are any teams willing to meet his asking price right now.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

