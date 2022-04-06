Latest On D.K. Metcalf

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf and his trade availability, or lack thereof, continue to be a hot topic in NFL circles today.

WIP Radio’s Howard Eskin said the Jets were willing to offer the No. 10 pick in the first round to the Seahawks for Metcalf, but Seattle was not even willing to entertain offer.

“The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the first round. I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf, [they saiy] ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him,'” Eskin said. “They don’t even take the offer. They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.’”

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes says he’s been told by multiple sources there is “no truth” to the report the Jets offered No. 10 for Metcalf. He notes there hasn’t been an offer because the Seahawks aren’t taking offers.

Hughes added the Jets would be interested in Metcalf if he’s available, and a source added Jets GM Joe Douglas would be aggressive to try and land that player “just like [Tyreek] Hill.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo also chimed in to make a number of points later in the day:

The Seahawks traded QB Russell Wilson because they felt he wanted out and would not sign a new deal with them. They do not have that same sense from Metcalf.

Garafolo adds he thinks the Seahawks truly want to sign Metcalf to a long-term deal to keep him in Seattle.

However, he makes it clear they are getting calls from teams, and the possibility remains that they receive an offer that blows them away enough to pull the trigger on a deal even if they have “no intentions” of trading Metcalf right now.

Garafolo mentions the Seahawks are also cognizant of the message trading Metcalf would send to the rest of the locker room, as despite trading Wilson they don’t view themselves as rebuilding.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due for a lucrative extension. The Seahawks have said a new deal is a priority for them and they have “no intention” of trading Metcalf.

Of course, they also said the same thing about QB Russell Wilson, and the extension comments were before new deals for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Raiders WR Davante Adams reset the market at the wide receiver position.

Those deals figure to have a dramatic impact on Metcalf’s asking price and it’s led to questions about whether a team that wants to be a run-first offense will be willing to pay up.

Metcalf, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including an $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks and is set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Metcalf appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 75 receptions for 967 yards (12.9 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Metcalf as the news is available.