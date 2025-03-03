Latest On Jets’ Plans At Quarterback

The Jets are one of the teams in the market for a quarterback this offseason after they announced they are moving on from QB Aaron Rodgers.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic says his sense is New York will start training camp with at least QB Tyrod Taylor and a veteran free agent. Taylor is said to have supporters within the organization after one year in New York.

Rosenblatt doesn’t think a free agent signing would stop them from drafting a quarterback as well.

In terms of targets, Rosenblatt names Steelers QB Justin Fields as an option who is likely to gain significant interest on the market. Rosenblatt also called Vikings QB Sam Darnold an unrealistic option because of his projected cost and their history together.

Other names Rosenblatt mentions are Chiefs QB Carson Wentz and Falcons QB Kirk Cousins if he’s released. Rosenblatt’s early prediction for who they will sign is Fields.

If the Jets were to move up, Rosenblatt states it would be for Miami QB Cam Ward but thinks it’s unlikely to happen.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported the Jets have contacted the Titans about the top pick but it was more of a routine check-in than anything. He doesn’t believe the Jets will be “overly aggressive” to move into the top two for a quarterback.

Hughes has also heard from teams that met with the Jets that it seems like New York’s plan is to sign a veteran and draft a quarterback on Day 2 or late in the first round. He’s heard Fields, Wentz and Commanders QB Marcus Mariota as potential targets.

Taylor, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 114 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ quarterback situation as the news is available.