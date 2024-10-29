Latest On Panthers WR Diontae Johnson Ahead Of Trade Deadline

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Panthers WR Diontae Johnson is “increasingly likely” to be traded ahead of the deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a few days ago that Carolina is looking for a mid-round pick in exchange for Johnson. It’s worth noting Johnson is on an expiring deal, making it tough to get a grasp on his true trade value.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in seven games and caught 30 passes for 357 yards receiving and three touchdowns.