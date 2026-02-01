Latest On Possible Vic Fangio Retirement

According to Jimmy Kempski, the Eagles checked in with former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon after DC Vic Fangio told them he was retiring this offseason.

Kempski says the Eagles were also at least planning to inquire with Browns DC Jim Schwartz. Both Gannon and Schwartz were former defensive coordinators for Philadelphia and made Super Bowl appearances with the Eagles.

However, Kempski says for now it seems like the Eagles convinced Fangio to come back for another season. Citing multiple sources, he writes Fangio told the team after the season he was retiring, but was then convinced by the team brass to stay.

Since then, Gannon has taken the defensive coordinator job with the Packers. Schwartz’s status with the Browns remains uncertain after he was passed over for the head coaching job.

Still, Kempski admits no one with the team has officially confirmed Fangio’s status for the upcoming season one way or another.

Fangio told his colleagues and players he was retiring after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year, but ultimately returned for another season. Mike Garafolo, the originator of that report, added that while Fangio’s return remains a little uncertain, it seems to be leaning toward the positive.

Per Dianna Russini, a source chimed in saying, “We’ll convince him to stay.”

Fangio, 67, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

After consulting with the Eagles, Fangio signed on with the Dolphins as the defensive coordinator in 2023. However, he wound up joining Philadelphia as their defensive coordinator back in January of 2024.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio had a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

Gannon, 42, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

He spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021, while the Cardinals hired him as head coach in 2023.

Gannon was fired by the Cardinals after the 2025 season following three years with the team.

During his time as the Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon had a record of 15-36 (0.294 winning percentage) through three years with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on Fangio as it becomes available.