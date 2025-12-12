Latest On Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Steelers OLB T.J. Watt went into the team’s facility on Wednesday morning to get a workout in.

Pelissero says Watt finished doing his lift and went for his normal treatment, but was in some pain. Steelers ‘ doctors ruled out a collarbone and rib injuries before having him undergo further testing that showed “a small issue, like a tiny hole in his lung.”

Watt was then sent to the hospital and fixed. Pelissero says that this “is not a major issue” and what Watt needs now is simply rest.

With this in mind, Pelissero believes it’s unlikely Watt plays in Week 15.

Here’s the statement the Steelers issued Thursday regarding the situation:

“T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday. He will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday night’s game vs. Miami is in question. Coach Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. Watt signed another three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this offseason.

In 2025, Watt has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

We’ll have more on Watt as the news becomes available.