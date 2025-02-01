Liam Coen Plans To Build Offense Around Trevor Lawrence

Jagauars HC Liam Coen said that he plans on tailoring his offense around QB Trevor Lawrence and wants to put him in a position to succeed.

Coen said he’s been watching Lawrence dating back to when Lawrence was in high school and is enamored by his game. Lawrence will also have input into how the team functions offensively.

“How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We’ve got to build it around him, we’ve got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process,” Coen said, via PFT. “He’s earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor.”

It’s clear that Jaguars owner Shad Khan placed an emphasis on putting his franchise quarterback in a position to succeed and hopes that Coen’s background will translate to Jacksonville.

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator. From there, the Jaguars hired him as their head coach in January.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.