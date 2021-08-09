Lions Activate LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin From COVID-19 List, Sign WR Darius Jennings, Waive C Drake Jackson

The Lions announced Monday they have activated LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the COVID-19 list.

Detroit also signed WR Darius Jennings and waived C Drake Jackson.

Reeves-Maybin, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal this past offseason.

In 2020, Reeves-Maybin appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.

Jennings, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2015. He lasted over a year in Cleveland before he was waived and later signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

From there, Jennings signed on with the Jets and eventually caught on with the Titans in 2017. Since then Jennings has been on and off of the Titans’ roster. He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2020 season but was cut coming out of camp.

In 2019, Jennings appeared in eight games for the Titans and caught two passes for 17 yards receiving and no touchdown. He also totaled 196 kick return yards for Tennessee.