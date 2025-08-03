Lions Activating LT Taylor Decker From PUP List

Per Aaron Wilson, the Lions are activating LT Taylor Decker from the physically unable to perform list following recovery from a shoulder injury.

Decker, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

Detroit re-signed Decker once again in July of 2024, when the two sides agreed on a three-year, $60 million extension.

In 2024, Decker played in and started 14 games for the Lions at left tackle.