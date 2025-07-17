Lions Announce 10 Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Thursday ahead of training camp.

The full list includes:

Decker, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

From there, the two parties agreed to a three-year, $60 million extension for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Decker played in 14 games and made 14 starts at LT for the Lions.

Onwuzurike, 27, was drafted by the Lions with pick No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington.

Onwuzurike finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,148,892 with a $3,286,467 signing bonus last year before returning to the Lions on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million.

In 2024, Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.